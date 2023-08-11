Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE BXP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 433,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

