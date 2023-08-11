Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $79,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

