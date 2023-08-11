Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after acquiring an additional 863,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.48. 3,843,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

