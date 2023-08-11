Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after buying an additional 1,370,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,066,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,930 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

