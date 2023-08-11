CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.13-$20.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.13.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

CACI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.87. 159,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.