Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61), reports. The business had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 33,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,705. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

