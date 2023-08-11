California State Teachers Retirement System Has $101.45 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $101,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

