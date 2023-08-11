California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $112,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $768.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.43. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.