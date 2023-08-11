California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,878 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.77. The stock had a trading volume of 221,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.