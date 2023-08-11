Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $315.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $312.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

