Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

