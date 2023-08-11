Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.85. 2,647,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

