Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.43

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.43 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 322.60 ($4.12). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 325.60 ($4.16), with a volume of 315,798 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.76) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.51.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

