Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 24,267 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.16. 634,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,856. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

