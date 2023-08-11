Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.94. 1,167,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

