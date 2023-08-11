Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 48,360 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,360 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AES by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in AES by 49.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. 2,055,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,365. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.