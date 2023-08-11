Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

