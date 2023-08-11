Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 459,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,783. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.