CIBC Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.35

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.33.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$685.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.009999 EPS for the current year.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
