Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Bank of America

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

