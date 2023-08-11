Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $202,896.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $175.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

