Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average is $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

