Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

