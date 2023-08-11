Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.