Community Health Systems’ (CYH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

