Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.13.

CTVA opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

