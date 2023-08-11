Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $561.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.