Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 32,302,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,923,303. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

