Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average is $223.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

