Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 345,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $631.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $39.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

