Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 355,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,165. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.84%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,546 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.