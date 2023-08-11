CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $1,468,320.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $185.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.70 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.