Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s current price.

CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Cutera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUTR

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 631,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Cutera has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 75,096 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cutera by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.