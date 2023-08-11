Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s current price.
CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 75,096 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cutera by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
