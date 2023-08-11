DA Davidson Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 31,152,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,857,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

