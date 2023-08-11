Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday.

Danaos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DAC opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 7.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $8,966,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $6,691,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

