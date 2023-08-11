Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

