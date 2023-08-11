Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,589,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.05. The firm has a market cap of $786.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.