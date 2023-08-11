Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,348. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

