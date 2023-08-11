Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 558,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $135.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

