Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,087,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,005,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock remained flat at $27.53 on Friday. 1,210,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,880. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

