DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $19.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 135.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 363.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

