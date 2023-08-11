Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dogness (International) and Smiths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $19.32 million 1.11 $3.24 million N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.42 billion 2.15 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Smiths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Smiths Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Smiths Group has a consensus target price of $1,870.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,800.95%. Given Smiths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smiths Group is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Summary

Smiths Group beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

(Get Free Report)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, and construction markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.