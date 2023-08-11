Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Dogness (International) and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dogness (International)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Smiths Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Dogness (International) and Smiths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dogness (International)
|$19.32 million
|1.11
|$3.24 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Smiths Group
|$3.42 billion
|2.15
|$1.36 billion
|N/A
|N/A
Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Smiths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dogness (International)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Smiths Group
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Smiths Group has a consensus target price of $1,870.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,800.95%. Given Smiths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smiths Group is more favorable than Dogness (International).
Summary
Smiths Group beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dogness (International)
Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, and construction markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
