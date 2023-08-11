Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.82. 2,428,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

