Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.15 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

DEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 245,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,098. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Easterly Government Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 38.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.