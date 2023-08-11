Egerton Capital UK LLP Invests $61.53 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 106,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,528,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.78. 924,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

