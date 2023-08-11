Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,755,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,069,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $301.64. 13,966,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

