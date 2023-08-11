Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Energizer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. 195,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,822. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

