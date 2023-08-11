Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

