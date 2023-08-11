Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 2,872,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

