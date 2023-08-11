Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. 3,748,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.29. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

